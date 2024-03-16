12 Tempting Photos Of Pune's Iftar Scene: Places To Visit, Dishes To Try And All You Need To Know

By: Aakash Singh | March 16, 2024

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide observe fasting from sunrise to sunset, concluding each day with a special meal known as Iftar

Anand Chaini

In Pune, this tradition is celebrated fervently, with bustling food stalls popping up across the city, offering a tantalising array of culinary delights

Anand Chaini

From Kausar Baug in Kondhwa to MG Road in Camp, these Iftar stalls transform into vibrant hubs of activity as the sun sets

Anand Chaini

The air is filled with the aroma of sizzling kebabs, aromatic biryanis, and sweet treats, enticing crowds from all walks of life

Anand Chaini

Despite concerns about hygiene, the allure of these stalls remains undeniable

Anand Chaini

From families seeking a communal dining experience to food enthusiasts eager for culinary adventures, the Iftar stalls offer something for everyone

Anand Chaini

Priya Sharma, an IT professional, shared her enthusiasm, stating, "I have been visiting the Iftar food stalls in Pune for the past five years with friends and colleagues. The food is simply delicious, especially the phirni."

Anand Chaini

Mohit Chauhan, a banker, expressed his delight, saying, "As a lover of non-vegetarian cuisine, I eagerly anticipate visiting the food stalls every year with my family. The warmth and hospitality of the vendors add to the experience."

Anand Chaini

Kishor Seth, an engineer, remarked, "During Ramadan, I make it a tradition to explore Iftar stalls every Sunday. I enjoy inviting others to join me on these culinary adventures, sampling delights from various locations across Pune—all equally delicious."

Anand Chaini

Must-try delicacies during Iftar: Haleem, Khichda, Chicken Samosa, Mutton Rolls, Sheekh Kebabs

Anand Chaini

Must-try delicacies during Iftar: Biryani, Mutton Dalcha, Mutton Cutlet, Mawa Jalebi, Tahura, Phirni, Malpua

Anand Chaini

