Nashik: Mercedes Driver Booked After Fatally Hitting Wedding Horse, Community Mourns Loss of Beloved 'Champa' | Tejal Ghorpade

After attending a wedding this Barat ride became last for Champa, the wedding horse. Owned by Aktar Raza of Dudh Bazar, met with a fatal accident on Friday afternoon. The mare, named 'Champa', had just participated in the wedding festivities and was being taken back home when a speeding Mercedes car collided with her at Trimbak Naka.

The collision resulted in the mare sustaining severe injuries, including a broken neck and bones in the head and hind legs, leading to her tragic demise. Despite the efforts of those present, veterinary officials from government hospital including the two individuals accompanying the mare on a two-wheeler, Champa succumbed to excessive bleeding at the scene.

Driver broke signal and hit the horse

Eyewitnesses reported that the signal had turned green, and the mare had begun to move forward when the car, allegedly breaking the signal, collided with her. The shocking incident left other motorists at the signal stunned, prompting immediate action from the Sarkarwada police, who seized the involved car and initiated investigations.

The loss of Champa, a beloved and prized possession of Aktar Raza, has deeply saddened the community. Acquired five years ago from the Sarangkheda market at a considerable cost of five lakh rupees, Champa was known for her intelligence and elegance.

As the investigation unfolds, the community mourns the untimely loss of Champa. The animal lovers from the city have mourned for her and have demanded justice for Champa.

Meanwhile, Nitin Khairnar, API and investigation officer in this case, Sarkarwada Police Station, said that they have seized the vehicle and have registered a case against Nilesh Rajesh Khairnar, who was driving the car. "We are trying to get the CCTV footage for further investigation. As the CCTV footage is with Smart City Office and its holiday for Saturday and Sunday, we can only get the footage on Monday," he added.