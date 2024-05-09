Nashik: NMC Aims To Plug Water Leakages With SCADA Technology | Representational photo

Around 35 to 40 per cent of the drinking water supplied by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is leaking, resulting in a loss of ₹66 crore every year. Now, the NMC has decided to use Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technology to address this water leakage issue.

In the first phase, approximately 25,000 commercial taps are being equipped with smart meters, and now SCADA meters and sensors will also be installed at water bodies, pumping stations, and water purification facilities. Currently, the NMC spends ₹130 crore on water supply, but only ₹64 crore per annum is generated through water charges.

To mitigate losses from the current water distribution system, the Smart City Company has proposed the installation of SCADA meters and sensors.

The NMC draws 548 million litres of water daily from the Gangapur, Mukne, and Darna dams. After purification, 438 million litres of water are supplied to Nashik residents daily. However, only 297 million litres are billed, indicating a leakage of 141 million litres.

Despite annual spending of ₹130 crore on water supply, only ₹64 crore is earned through water charges. Consequently, the NMC incurs a loss of ₹66.54 crore annually from water supply management. Last year, a proposal to triple water tariffs to cover this deficit was withdrawn due to opposition.

Water leakage accounts for 35 to 40 per cent of total water consumption in Nashik city, with the most significant leakage occurring between water bodies and citizens' homes. To address this, the municipality is implementing measures to monitor water flow accurately. The Smart City Company's assistance is being sought for this purpose.

A proposal submitted by the Smart City Company suggests the installation of SCADA meters and sensor technology at various locations, including water purification centres and pumping stations such as Shivaji Nagar Water Purification Centre, Gandhi Nagar Water Purification Centre, Nashik Road Water Purification Centre, Borgad Pumping Station, Budhwar Peth Pumping Station, Chehedi Dam Pumping Station, Dwarka Pumping Station, Gopal Nagar Pumping Station, New Chunchale Pumping Station, Old Chunchale Pumping Station, and Savata Nagar Pumping Station.