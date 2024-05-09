Pune, Maval, Shirur Lok Sabha Polls: Police Order Closure of Commercial Establishments Within 100 Meters of Polling Stations on May 12, 13 | (Credits: Twitter)

In anticipation of the general Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 13 in Pune, Maval, and Shirur constituencies, Joint Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar has ordered the closure of all commercial shops, restaurants, and bars within a 100-meter radius of the polling stations. These orders will remain in force from 12 midnight on May 12 till the end of the polling process.

The jurisdiction of Pune Police Commissionerate includes Wadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment and Kasba Peth and Shirur and Hadapsar assembly constituencies.

Issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 in view of the possibility of misuse of the area around 100 meters of the polling stations for campaigning and other purposes.

Along with it, the voters of the constituency will have public holiday for voting irrespective of the place they are staying in.

Maval Assembly Segments areas: Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, Chinchwad, Pimpri

Pune Assembly Segments areas: Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud

Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Kasba Peth

Shirur Assembly Segments areas: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari, Hadapsar

According to the notification issued by the State Government, this public holiday will also apply to voters who are outside their constituencies due to work commitments. Furthermore, the public holiday will be observed by state and central government offices, semi-government offices, public enterprises, and other institutions.

In order to boost voter turnout, extensive public awareness campaigns are being carried out. Pune Collector and District Election Officer Dr Suhas Diwase has urged citizens to fulfill their national duty by exercising their right to vote.