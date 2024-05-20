Rainfall To Continue In Pune Until May 24 |

Pune is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms until May 24, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have said.

For the last few days, the city and its neighbouring areas have been receiving rainfall in the evening hours.

An IMD official told TOI, “There is a cyclonic circulation over Madhya (Central) Maharashtra, including Pune district. As a result, moisture incursion is taking place over the region. Hot conditions till the afternoon hours and moisture in the air create local systems over the city. Owing to these factors, the city and adjoining areas will receive rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the evening hours.”

The official added that this weather condition will be experienced in the city for the next few days. On some days, parts of Pune district, including the city limits, will experience gusty wind conditions with a speed of around 40 to 50 km per hour, he further said.

Meanwhile, the city’s day temperature is expected to hover between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius for the next few days.