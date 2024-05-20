Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water Tank Construction In Waluj Moves At Snail's Pace, Residents Concerned |

Considering the acute water shortage in the Cidco-Waluj Mahanagar area, the Cidco administration has started the work of constructing a water tank in this area to quench the thirst of the residents. However, the work on the tank is going at a snail’s pace and the residents are facing severe water scarcity in the scorching summer.



The water is supplied to the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar area through the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar Bachav Kruti Samiti for the past many years. The Cidco administration started the work on the tank in March 2023 and it was expected that the work would be completed by September 2024. Looking at the speed of the work, it is quite impossible that the work will be completed in the stipulated period.

The population of the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar is increasing day by day as it is attached to the Waluj industrial area. Workers from faraway places have settled in this area. Hence, the water demand has also increased. Hence, the administration had decided that the water tank should be constructed to suffice the water needs of residents. It is very important that the water tank be constructed here soon to avert a severe water shortage



The residents claimed that the concerned contractor had taken illegal water connections to complete the tank work. "The work going on is of inferior quality and it may cause a severe danger to the lives of the people in future. Still, the administration has an apathetic attitude towards the work and has not issued any directives to the contractor about the work. The administration should look into the matter and should see that good quality work is done. The tank should be completed in the stipulated time or the residents will launch a severe agitation against the Cidco administration," said the officials of the Bachav Samiti, which include Nagesh Kuthare, Anant Pawar, Mayur Rathi, Vishal Revatkar, Amol Vidulkar, Avinash Kakade and Sharad Shinde.