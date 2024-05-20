MIT-ADT University, Aniket Sevabhavi Sanstha Collaborate For Inclusive Art Education Initiative |

MIT Art Design and Technology University's School of Fine and Applied Arts (SOFA), in partnership with Aniket Sevabhavi Sanstha, Pune, has undertaken a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting inclusive art education for individuals with disabilities.

Under the banner of 'Educational Transformation through Art Education,' the collaborative effort saw enthusiastic participation from 55 children with disabilities from Aniket Sevabhavi Institute, who joined hands with students of MIT SOFA. Together, they embarked on a day-long endeavour to create vibrant murals adorning the premises of the institute.

The initiative, guided by Prof Sheelkumar Kumbhar and Prof Uttam Janwade, aimed not only to beautify the Aniket Sevabhavi organisation but also to convey messages of unity, creativity, and empowerment through art. The event showcased the transformative power of art in fostering social integration and mutual respect among participants.

Executive President and Vice-Chancellor of MIT ADT University, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, lauded the initiative, emphasising its wider impact on society. He commended the efforts of students and faculty in spearheading such socially responsible projects.

Dr Milind Dhobley, Principal, and Dean of MIT SOFA, emphasised the significance of understanding and connecting the unique abilities of each individual beyond art. He expressed pride in the students' commitment to social responsibility and their contributions to creating a more inclusive society.

Dr Suraj Bhoyer, Head of Student Welfare Department, highlighted the heartwarming moments shared between the students and children of Aniket Sevabhavi Sanstha, underscoring the social commitment demonstrated by all involved.

The murals created through this collaborative effort serve as a testament to the confluence of empathy and mutual respect, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment. The initiative received invaluable support from Aniket Sanstha Director Kalpana Varpe and trustees Rajshree Jangle, Suhas Jangle, and Ganesh Tanpure, further solidifying the bonds of community involvement in fostering positive social change.

This initiative stands as a shining example of how art education can transcend barriers, foster connections, and pave the way for a more inclusive and compassionate society.