Pune Hospital Introduces Two Wheeler Ambulance: Here's How It Will Help Patients In Traffic |

Pune is notorious for its traffic. At times, even emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire brigade vehicles get stuck in the city's traffic. Pune even ranked seventh in the world when it comes to traffic congestion. To beat the traffic woes, a hospital in Pune has come up with the idea of a two-wheeler ambulance.

These ambulances, termed as "First Responder Bike Ambulance" services, will enable patients to get to the hospital on time in case of an emergency. It is not the first of its kind experiment in the city. Earlier, before the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the city hospitals had three bike ambulances, and the project did not work well for them. The district administration has been using these bike ambulances in the ghat section during Pandharpur Wari and Ganeshotsav. In the rural part of Maharashtra, these bike ambulances are used to provide health access to remote areas.

The first response time has reached over 30-40 minutes in the city, whereas the first five to seven minutes are very essential to save the patient. These ambulances are expected to achieve the task.

What facilities will it have?

A two-wheeler ambulance is set to facilitate emergency transportation of patients from their residence or any location to the hospital. Equipped with essential medicines, an ECG machine, emergency treatment gear, and other necessary equipment, these ambulances ensure swift and immediate care for patients. Additionally, each ambulance will be equipped with a GPS system, allowing precise navigation through traffic congestion, ensuring timely arrival at the hospital.