Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols

A total of 10 candidates are in the fray for the Dindori Lok Sabha seat. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.
1. Tulshiram Khotare - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant
2. Bharati Pawar - Bharatiya Janata Party - Lotus
3. Bhaskar Bhagare - Nationalist Congress Party (SP) - Man blowing turha
4. Kishor Dagale - Ambedkarite Party of India - Coat
5. Gulab Barde - Prabuddha Republic Party - Bat
6. Malati Dhomse - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi - Gas cylinder
7. Bharat Pawar - Bahujan Republican Socialist Party - Auto-rickshaw
8. Anil Barde - Independent - Room cooler
9. Dipak Jagtap - Independent - Whistle
10. Babu Bhagre - Independent - Trumpet
The polling in Dindori is on May 20.