 Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols
Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols

The polling in Dindori is on May 20

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols |

A total of 10 candidates are in the fray for the Dindori Lok Sabha seat. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.

1. Tulshiram Khotare -  Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant

2. Bharati Pawar - Bharatiya Janata Party - Lotus

3. Bhaskar Bhagare - Nationalist Congress Party (SP) - Man blowing turha

4. Kishor Dagale - Ambedkarite Party of India - Coat

5. Gulab Barde - Prabuddha Republic Party - Bat

6. Malati Dhomse - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi - Gas cylinder

7. Bharat Pawar - Bahujan Republican Socialist Party - Auto-rickshaw

8. Anil Barde - Independent - Room cooler

9. Dipak Jagtap - Independent - Whistle

10. Babu Bhagre - Independent - Trumpet

The polling in Dindori is on May 20.

