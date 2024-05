Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols |

A total of 37 candidates are in the fray for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.

1. Chandrakant Khaire - Shiv Sena (UBT) - Flaming torch

2. Sandipan Bhumare - Shiv Sena - Bow and arrow

3. Sanjay Jagtap - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant

4. Afsar Khan - Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi - Gas cylinder

5. Abdul Samad - All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat - Ship

6. Arvind Kamble - Bahujan Republican Socialist Party - Citizen

7. Imtiaz Jaleel - All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen - Kite

8. Arjun Galphade - Rashtriya Kisan Bahujan Party - Ring

9. BU Gosawi - Hindustan Janta Party - Pen nib with seven rays

10. Narayan Jadhav - Peoples Party of India (Democratic) - Basket containing fruits

11. Panchashila Jadhav - Republican Bahujan Sena - Sewing machine

12. Pratiksha Chavan - Ambedkarist Republican Party - Truck

13. Bharat Kadam - Rashtriya Maratha Party - Trumpet

14. Vasant Bhalerao - Prabuddha Republican Party - Sugarcane farmer

15. Manisha Kharat - Bahujan Maha Party - Petrol pump

16. Ravindra Bodkhe - Bharatiya Yuva Jan Ekta Party - Diamond

17. Abdul Shaikh - Independent - Cupboard

18. Nitin Ghuge - Independent - Auto-rickshaw

19. Jagannath Ugale - Independent - Pan

20. Jagannath Jadhav - Independent - Room cooler

21. Jivan Rajput - Independent - TV remote

22. Devidas Kasbe - Independent - Apple

23. Prashant Avhale - Independent - Coconut farm

24. Bhanudas Sarode - Independent - Electric pole

25. Maanoj Ghodkay - Independent - Envelope

26. Meenasing Sing - Independent - School bag

27. Latif Khan - Independent - Whistle

28. Vishal Nandarkar - Independent - Pressure cooker

29. Khaja Shaikh - Independent - Iron

30. Suresh Fulare - Independent - Flute

31. Surendra Gajbhare - Independent - Computer

32. Sangita Jadhav - Independent - Road roller

33. Sanjay Shirsat - Independent - Glass tumbler

34. Sandip Mankar - Independent - Spanner

35. Sandip Jadhav - Independent - Green chilli

36. Harshwardhan Jadhav - Independent - Television

37. Tribhuvan Padmakar - Independent - Bat

The polling in Aurangabad is on May 13