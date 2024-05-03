Pune News: Man Sets Mother-In-Law’s Scooter On Fire, 14 Nearby Two-Wheelers Gutted | Representative pic/ Pixabay

A man set his mother-in-law’s scooter on fire following a quarrel with his wife at Wadgaon Budruk in Pune on Wednesday night. However, the fire spread to other two-wheelers parked nearby, damaging a total of 15 vehicles.

According to the information received, an FIR was lodged against the accused at Sinhagad Road Police Station by his mother-in-law.

Reportedly, the man's wife left their house after a dispute and went to her mother’s house in Wadgaon Sheri. Later that night, her husband went to meet her. However, another quarrel erupted between the couple. Enraged, the man set his mother-in-law’s two-wheeler on fire. The flames quickly spread, gutting 14 more two-wheelers parked nearby, causing damages estimated at ₹3.42 lakh.

Upon receiving information at 2:15am, a team from the Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Meanwhile, the man is on the run and the police have formed a team to track him down.