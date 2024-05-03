 Pune News: Man Sets Mother-In-Law’s Scooter On Fire, 14 Nearby Two-Wheelers Gutted
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Man Sets Mother-In-Law’s Scooter On Fire, 14 Nearby Two-Wheelers Gutted

Pune News: Man Sets Mother-In-Law’s Scooter On Fire, 14 Nearby Two-Wheelers Gutted

The man is on the run and the police have formed a team to track him down

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Pune News: Man Sets Mother-In-Law’s Scooter On Fire, 14 Nearby Two-Wheelers Gutted | Representative pic/ Pixabay

A man set his mother-in-law’s scooter on fire following a quarrel with his wife at Wadgaon Budruk in Pune on Wednesday night. However, the fire spread to other two-wheelers parked nearby, damaging a total of 15 vehicles.

According to the information received, an FIR was lodged against the accused at Sinhagad Road Police Station by his mother-in-law.

Read Also
Pune Shocker: Girl Suffers 7 Stitches After 'Stalker' Attacks Her With Cutter, Arrested
article-image

Reportedly, the man's wife left their house after a dispute and went to her mother’s house in Wadgaon Sheri. Later that night, her husband went to meet her. However, another quarrel erupted between the couple. Enraged, the man set his mother-in-law’s two-wheeler on fire. The flames quickly spread, gutting 14 more two-wheelers parked nearby, causing damages estimated at ₹3.42 lakh.

Upon receiving information at 2:15am, a team from the Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Read Also
Pune IMA Engages Political Leaders, Presents Demands for Upcoming Elections
article-image

Meanwhile, the man is on the run and the police have formed a team to track him down.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baramati Lok Sabha Seat: Bhabhi-Nanad Battle For Uncle-Nephew Supremacy

Baramati Lok Sabha Seat: Bhabhi-Nanad Battle For Uncle-Nephew Supremacy

Pune: District Set For Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, Collector Reviews Arrangements - From Drinking...

Pune: District Set For Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, Collector Reviews Arrangements - From Drinking...

Pune News: Man Sets Mother-In-Law’s Scooter On Fire, 14 Nearby Two-Wheelers Gutted

Pune News: Man Sets Mother-In-Law’s Scooter On Fire, 14 Nearby Two-Wheelers Gutted

Pune Shocker: Girl Suffers 7 Stitches After 'Stalker' Attacks Her With Cutter, Arrested

Pune Shocker: Girl Suffers 7 Stitches After 'Stalker' Attacks Her With Cutter, Arrested

Pune: Trees Being Cut in Warje For Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar's Rally, Claims NCP (VIDEO)

Pune: Trees Being Cut in Warje For Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar's Rally, Claims NCP (VIDEO)