Pune Shocker: Girl Suffers 7 Stitches After 'Stalker' Attacks Her With Cutter, Arrested | Representative Image

A 28-year-old man, working at a private company, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stalking a college student and then attacking her and her family while they were taking him to a police station.

According to the information reported, the girl's father has lodged a complaint against the man who was allegedly stalking her for the past year. At around 8:30am on Monday, the man was seen standing near their home. The girl, her sister, and mother went down to reprimand him. He refused to listen, so the family forced him into their car and were on their way to the police station.

Read Also Pune IMA Engages Political Leaders, Presents Demands for Upcoming Elections

Midway, the man pulled out a cutter and threatened to slit the girl's throat. He cut the girl's hands deeply. Her sister and her parents were also attacked. Alarmed by the commotion, passers-by helped the family nab him and take him to the police station.

The man has been charged under sections 307 (murder attempt), 354-D (stalking), 323 and 324 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the girl suffered seven stitches to her hand, while her parents and sister suffered minor cut injuries.

The police are carrying out further investigation.