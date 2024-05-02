Pune Airport New Terminal: After Over 30 Days Since Inauguration by PM Modi, Government Says 'No Fixed Date' for Opening It to Public

Pune Airport's New Terminal Set For Virtual Inauguration Tomorrow At 11AM By PM Modi | File Photos

After over 30 days after the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pune Airport Authority has stated that there is no fixed date has been decided yet for opening of new terminal at the Pune Airport for public.

It should be noted that PM Modi on March 10 virtually inaugurated the new terminal buildings of Pune and Kolhapur airports in Maharashtra, featuring modern amenities.

The recently inaugurated Lohegaon International Airport terminal in Pune spans 750,000 square feet with a capacity for over one crore passengers annually, boasting 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters. Kolhapur’s new terminal, covering 4,000 square meters, will showcase local culture and heritage, and accommodate 10 check-in counters.

No Fixed date

The opposition had slammed the government over the delayed launch of the New Terminal and alleged that it is getting postponed because PM Modi does not have time.

Speaking to Free Press Journal Santosh Dhoke, Chief Managing Director of Pune Airport, said, "Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BICAS) approved the security clearance. However, we have not got the approval of setting up the retail shops, after getting the clearance we are planning to start. There is no fixed date has been decided yet.

Once we get all clearance from the higher officials within a week we will start the new terminal. Because we need time to shift concerned airlines and inform the passengers.

Initially, Air India and Air India Express airlines have been permitted to operate in the first phase but it could be changed as per the official decision. Later, other airlines will be allowed in further weeks.

32 flights will operate daily from the new terminal at start.