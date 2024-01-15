'Koni Vimantal Deta Ka Re? Vimantal?': Pune X User's Poem Goes Viral, Elicits Witty Responses | X/@aaipunairport

Drawing inspiration from the iconic poet and playwright Kusumagraj, as well as the actors who delivered the memorable line "Koni Ghar Deta Ka Re? Ghar?" from 'Natasamrat,' Pune-based X (formerly Twitter) user, Amit Paranjape, recently composed a poem shedding light on the absence of a full-fledged civilian airport in Pune. Titled "Koni Vimantal Deta Ka Re? Vimantal?" the poem quickly went viral on X, sparking witty responses.

One user humourously suggested, "When it does happen it should be called 'Amit Paranjape Pune International Airport (IATA: APP)' in recognition of the tireless campaigning you are doing for it."

Another user commented, "Lovely! Hope this brings attention to the woes of our city!"

"Someone should get Nana (Patekar) to perform this and put it out publicly," wrote another user.

I could actually picture Nana Patekar (the latest in the role) saying this monologue with the same pain he actually did in the movie about a home... — 𝙺𝙺 (𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚗𝚊𝚔𝚞𝚖𝚊𝚛) 🇮🇳 (@krishnakumarh5) January 12, 2024

Lovely. Apt and need to be circulated as much as possible. — Atul Joshi (@atuleo) January 12, 2024

Please make one also with विमानतळ देगा देवा — mayurjain (@mayurjain) January 12, 2024

Recently, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who visited the Pune Airport said that the new terminal building will be inaugurated in two or three weeks.

Conducting an inspection of the new terminal building, being built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at a cost ₹423 crore, Scindia said that there are some final works that remain to be done.

He said that he has also given some suggestions for some of the lacunae that he noticed during his inspection.

He also brushed off the accusations that the inauguration of the new terminal building was getting delayed because of the unavailability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its inauguration.