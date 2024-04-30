Maval Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols |

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the Maval Lok Sabha seat closed on Monday. Now, a total of 33 candidates remain in the fray. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.

1. Rajaram Patil - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant

2. Shrirang Barne - Shiv Sena - Bow and arrow

3. Sanjog Waghere - Shiv Sena (UBT) - Flaming torch

4. Jyotishwar Bhosale - Baliraja Party - Sugarcane farmer

5. Tushar Londhe - Bahujan Bharat Party - Whistle

6. Pankaj Ozarkar - Akhil Bharatiya Parivar Party - Teapot

7. Prashant Bhagat - Bharatiya Jawan Kisan Party - Gift

8. Mahesh Thakur - Dharmarajya Party - Bat

9. Madhavi Joshi - Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi - Autorickshaw

10. Yashwant Pawar - Krantikari Jaihind Sena - Gas cylinder

11. Rafiq Qureshi - Desh Janahit Party - Schoolbag

12. Rahim Sayyed - Aazad Samaj Party - Pen nib with seven rays

13. Shivaji Jadhav - All India Forward Block - Lion

14. Santosh Ubale - Bhim Sena - Plate

15. Ajay Londhe - Independent - Funnel

16. Laxman Adhalge - Independent - Television

17. Iqbal Navdekar - Independent - Ship

18. Indrajeet Gond - Independent - Ring

19. Umakant Mishra - Independent - Camera

20. Maruti Kamble - Independent - Trumpet

21. Govind Horde - Independent - Cot

22. Chimaji Shinde - Independent - Telescope

23. Dadarao Kamble - Independent - Pressure Cooker

24. Praful Bhosale - Independent - Diamond

25. Madhukar Thorat - Independent - Tyres

26. Manoj Garbade - Independent - Sewing machine

27. Mukesh Agarwal - Independent - Cupboard

28. Raju Patil - Independent - Apple

29. Rajendra Kate - Independent - Coconut Garden

Read Also FPJ Impact In Pune: Contractual Workers Hired To Clean Drains Provided Safety Gear

30. Rahul Madane - Independent - Truck

31. Suhas Rane - Independent - Torch

32. Sanjog Patil - Independent - Sparrow

33. Hazrat Patel - Independent - Drill machine

The polling in Maval is on May 13.