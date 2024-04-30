Maval Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the Maval Lok Sabha seat closed on Monday. Now, a total of 33 candidates remain in the fray. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.
1. Rajaram Patil - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant
2. Shrirang Barne - Shiv Sena - Bow and arrow
3. Sanjog Waghere - Shiv Sena (UBT) - Flaming torch
4. Jyotishwar Bhosale - Baliraja Party - Sugarcane farmer
5. Tushar Londhe - Bahujan Bharat Party - Whistle
6. Pankaj Ozarkar - Akhil Bharatiya Parivar Party - Teapot
7. Prashant Bhagat - Bharatiya Jawan Kisan Party - Gift
8. Mahesh Thakur - Dharmarajya Party - Bat
9. Madhavi Joshi - Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi - Autorickshaw
10. Yashwant Pawar - Krantikari Jaihind Sena - Gas cylinder
11. Rafiq Qureshi - Desh Janahit Party - Schoolbag
12. Rahim Sayyed - Aazad Samaj Party - Pen nib with seven rays
13. Shivaji Jadhav - All India Forward Block - Lion
14. Santosh Ubale - Bhim Sena - Plate
15. Ajay Londhe - Independent - Funnel
16. Laxman Adhalge - Independent - Television
17. Iqbal Navdekar - Independent - Ship
18. Indrajeet Gond - Independent - Ring
19. Umakant Mishra - Independent - Camera
20. Maruti Kamble - Independent - Trumpet
21. Govind Horde - Independent - Cot
22. Chimaji Shinde - Independent - Telescope
23. Dadarao Kamble - Independent - Pressure Cooker
24. Praful Bhosale - Independent - Diamond
25. Madhukar Thorat - Independent - Tyres
26. Manoj Garbade - Independent - Sewing machine
27. Mukesh Agarwal - Independent - Cupboard
28. Raju Patil - Independent - Apple
29. Rajendra Kate - Independent - Coconut Garden
30. Rahul Madane - Independent - Truck
31. Suhas Rane - Independent - Torch
32. Sanjog Patil - Independent - Sparrow
33. Hazrat Patel - Independent - Drill machine
The polling in Maval is on May 13.