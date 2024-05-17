Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5 More Arrested In Illegal Sex Determination Racket | Representative Image

The Pundliknagar police arrested five more accused in connection with an illegal sex determination racket operating in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The arrested individuals include a doctor and his four employees from Sarafa market in Sillod taluka on Thursday.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the Pundliknagar police conducted a joint operation and busted an illegal sex determination centre in the Garkheda area on Sunday. The accused, Savita Thorat, her daughter Sakshi Thorat, Sadashiv Kakade, Dharmaraj Natkar, and Erishna Natkar, were arrested at the centre. Later, the kingpin of the sex determination racket, Dr Satish Sonawane, was also apprehended. On Wednesday, Inspector Rajesh Yadav and his team arrested Satish Sehare, a PRO of a hospital who also worked as an agent for Dr Sonawane, for searching women for sex determination tests.

The links of the racket extended to a hospital in Sillod. A doctor and his four employees were arrested on Thursday. Local residents mentioned that the doctor has been practicing in the Sillod area for many years. He also organises health check-up camps in nearby areas and, under the pretext of these camps, identifies women willing to undergo sex determination tests.