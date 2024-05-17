 Photographer Attacked Over Shirdi Trip With Girls To Make Instagram Reels
A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Photographer Attacked Over Shirdi Trip With Girls To Make Instagram Reels | Representative

Four individuals severely beat a photographer and his friends for taking two girls to Shirdi to make an Instagram reel. The incident occurred in Bajajnagar, Waluj, on Tuesday night. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to the details received, the complainant photographer, Badrinath Sakharam Raikar (28), along with his friends Chetak Ramsingh Usare (19) and Machindra Janardhan Mogal (32), had taken a 19-year-old girl and her friend to Shirdi to make reels to be uploaded on Instagram. They travelled to Shirdi by car and returned to Bajajnagar around 8:30pm to drop the girls off at their homes. However, upon reaching the society where the girl lived, four individuals, including the girl's boyfriend, arrived on motorcycles and severely beat the photographer and his friends with knives and rods. Raikar and Usare sustained serious injuries in the attack, and the miscreants also damaged the car with stones.

Based on Raikar's complaint, a case has been registered against the accused Sumit Subhash Rupekar, Aarfaz Shaikh, and two others at the Waluj MIDC police station. API Manoj Shinde is further investigating the case.

