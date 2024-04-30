 'Pune Should Be Declared Sex Capital Of India,' Says X User - Check Out Hilarious Comments
"Being a Punekar, I can say that 'it's definitely sexaggeration of facts' (sic)," commented a user.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Pune is renowned for its rich history and culture, boasting a legacy that includes greats like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Peshwas, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, and many others. Visitors from all over the world flock to the city to witness its traditional Ganeshotsav celebrations. Often referred to as the 'Oxford of the East', Pune boasts many prestigious educational institutions and has emerged as a thriving hub for information technology and automobiles.

However, never would one have imagined that the city would one day be called "the sex capital of India". Yes, you read it correctly. An X (formerly Twitter) user recently took to the microblogging website and wrote, "atp pune should be declared as the sex capital of india (sic)."

The user's post garnered some hilarious reactions. "Poor me. Lived in Pune for 2 years and wasted my time," wrote a user. "Relax guys, you also need to be smart and rich," quipped another. "that explains why my brother’s ex cheated on him when she shifted to pune for her aviation school (sic)," shared a third user. A fourth user exclaimed, "No one told me this earlier, why?" "Being a punekar, i can say that 'it's definitely sexaggeration of facts' (sic)," wrote another.

article-image

