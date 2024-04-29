MSRTC Bus Fleet in Pune Reduced to 881, Commuters Face Troubles |

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is facing a critical shortage of buses in the Pune division, leading to significant inconvenience for commuters. With many relying on public transport for their daily commute, the shortage has left passengers stranded and struggling to reach their destinations on time.

Meanwhile, an MSRTC official claimed that the shortage has been attributed to various factors, including maintenance issues, a lack of sufficient replacements, and operational challenges.

While speaking with The Free Press Journal, commuters alleged that routes usually serviced by MSRTC buses are experiencing delays and overcrowding, exacerbating the already stressful commute for many residents.

Commuters speak up

Mahesh Shete, a student, said, "My native place is a village in Selu in Parbhani. There is no direct bus from Pune to Selu. There is only a single bus from Pune to Parbhani which is more than 50 km away from my village. MSRTC buses should be more numerous on our route, and ticket costs should be lower."

Aaditya Mahajan, another commuter, said, "Thousands of people travel daily from Pune to other districts. The condition of the buses is the worst. They shake the whole body. Old model buses are useless. Instead, more CNG-based and electric buses should be on the road. It's hectic to travel in the summer."

Arpit Mehta, another commuter, said, "I worked in Pune, but I used to travel with private buses to my hometown in Amravati. Private buses are costly, but they provide us with facilities and depart on time. If MSRTC buses had such facilities, why would we spend more on private buses? Authorities should add more high-tech buses equipped with AC, good seats, and charging points."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an officer of MSRTC's Pune Division said, "Buses are fewer in number because every 15 years, a few buses are removed as per the rules. New buses have not been requested yet. In 2020, during the pandemic, there were up to 1200 buses, but this year only 881 are available."

Another responsible official declined to comment on the issue, citing it as a matter for higher authority.

MSRTC data for Pune division

Total buses: 881

MSRTC Buses: 808

Buses On Road: 731

Shivneri: 8

Janshivneri: 15

Shivshai: 73

Semi Sleeper: 39

Simple Sleeper Coach: 6

Sleeper Coach: 5

Midi Buses: 14

CNG Buses: 89

Red Buses: 482

Leased Buses: 73

Shivneri: 15

E Shivneri: 44

E Shivai: 20