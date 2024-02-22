Pune's Public Transport Woes: Averaging 49 Daily, Over 6,000 PMPML Buses Broke Down In Last 4 Months | File Photo

Adding to the woes of commuters already facing troubles due to traffic congestion across the city, another major inconvenience is the breakdown of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses.

Despite assurances from authorities, the reliability of PMPML buses remains questionable, with breakdowns occurring with alarming frequency. According to official data, a total of 2,494 buses (run by PMPML) and 3,566 (leased) have broken down in the last four months.

Many citizens are continousing raising their voices against this issue.

Vivek Velankar, President of Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, "Before the buses are taken out of the depots, the authorities should properly inspect them. And if they break down midway, immediate action must be taken." Besides, Velankar mentioned the poor condition of the buses. "There is no stress given on cleanliness, and people often feel reluctant to opt for PMPML buses due to their condition."

Sanjay Shitole, a commuter, highlighted the challenges faced by senior citizens due to breakdowns. "It is a huge problem for senior citizens as it is difficult for them to get down from one bus and hop onto another. Authorities are neglecting the issue," he added.

Social activist Jugal Rathi attributed the increasing breakdown of PMPML buses to the absence of a maintenance system. Harshad Abhyankar, director of Save Pune Traffic movement, added that the continuous transfers of Chief Managing Directors also play a crucial role in the negligence.

Sanjay Kolte, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the PMPML, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, "We are trying to minimise the breakdowns. We have instructed the chief mechanical engineer to ensure a minimum breakdown and maintain the buses. We have also appointed officers depot-wise across the city to monitor faults. Some old buses will be removed, and 500 new CNG buses will be added within the next four months to ease travel for passengers."

Breakdown data:

| Month | PMPML Buses | Leased Buses | Total |

| January | 574 | 789 | 1363 |

| December | 645 | 785 | 1430 |

| November | 587 | 778 | 1365 |

| October | 688 | 1205 | 1893 |

| Total | 2,494 | 3,566 | 6,060 |

| Daily Average | 20.34 | 29.02 | 49.26 |