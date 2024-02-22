Pune: Who Is Yugendra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's Nephew, Declaring Support For Sharad Pawar?

Pune: Who is Yugendra Pawar, Ajit's Nephew, Declaring Support For Sharad Pawar? |

Yugendra Pawar, hailing from the lineage of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, visited Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office in Baramati, expressing solidarity with the veteran political leader.

This move follows Ajit Pawar's recent comment about feeling "isolated" within the Pawar family due to his alliance with the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition. Despite speculation regarding Yugendra's potential entry into politics, he remained non-committal. He also addressed a press conference on Wednesday.

Clarifying on his visit, Yugendra stated, "I haven't made any decisions about entering politics. Upon learning about the new NCP office, I decided to visit and show support for Sharad Pawar, the patriarch of the Pawar family."

He added that he would follow his granduncle Sharad Pawar's guidance, willing to campaign for any candidate endorsed by him. Yugendra emphasized his engagement in social work within Baramati and highlighted his time spent with local citizens.

Supriya Sule vs Sunetra Pawar

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Baramati, where a contest is anticipated between incumbent MP Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, Yugendra expressed disagreement with his uncle's claim of isolation within the family. He mentioned, "I don't believe there is any isolation. Sharad Pawar has consistently maintained a separation between politics and family."

Responding to Ajit Pawar's claims, Sharad Pawar expressed unawareness of Yugendra's visit, describing him as a highly educated family member succeeding in business. Sharad Pawar cautioned against interpreting Yugendra's stand as a foray into politics. Supriya Sule echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Yugendra's talents and education, while discouraging the politicization of Pawar family members.

In the political landscape, Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, who contested and lost in the 2019 Maval Lok Sabha constituency, is expected to run again. Jay Pawar, Ajit Pawar's younger son, is also gaining visibility in political events alongside his father.