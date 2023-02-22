Sharad Pawar behind Fadnavis' early morning oath in 2019? Check what NCP chief says

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | File pic

NCP leader Sharad Pawar shed light on the mystery surrounding the surprising early morning event that took place in Maharashtra in 2019, stating that the aftermath of Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in as the chief minister was well-known to all.

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁'𝘀 𝗿𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘆: 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿

While speaking to reporters in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Sharad Pawar said: “Everyone knows what happened after the swearing-in. President’s Rule was lifted. Had the (early morning) swearing-in not happened, would President’s Rule have been lifted? Would Uddhav Thackeray have become the chief minister thereafter?”

Following Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis' recent claim that Sharad Pawar had given his consent to the 2019 swearing-in ceremony, Sharad Pawar's recent remarks and subsequent smile have added to the controversy surrounding the issue.

The timing of Fadnavis' statement had already raised questions, and Pawar's reaction has only increased suspicions in the realm of Maharashtra politics.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's government, formed in November 2019, was one of the shortest-lived administrations in the history of Maharashtra. The surprise early morning swearing-in ceremony occurred while talks for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were being finalized. After Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Sharad Pawar quickly rallied many MLAs and threw his support behind the MVA, all within a matter of hours.