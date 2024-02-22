Pune Viral: Stand-Up Comedian Sarang Sathaye Experiences 'Traffic Mayhem' On University Road; X Users Say 'You’re Late To The Party' |

The traffic congestion on Pune University Road, exacerbated by the ongoing construction of a multi-level flyover, is escalating day by day. On Wednesday, stand-up comedian Sarang Sathaye took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his firsthand experience of the "traffic mayhem" on University Road.

In his post, Sathaye wrote, "Finally experienced the traffic mayhem at the #PuneUniversity square. Congratulations #Pune on reaching this level of chaos! Well deserved for never speaking out."

In response, X users humorously remarked that Sathaye was "late to this party". One user commented, "You guys are the influencers, your voices are heard, why can’t you highlight this to wider participants in charge and responsible for the planning and development of the city." Another user jokingly said, "Eagerly awaiting your video on University circle traffic situation."

Check out the reactions below:

can you take up this issue thro your various creative channel outlet, you are expert in it — Abhay (@Abhay97274341) February 22, 2024

The only reason for this situation.🫡 pic.twitter.com/4S40ltMBkc — Abhishek Kamble (@AbhishekKamble_) February 22, 2024

You never get to listen honking even in this level of chaos !! Shouldn't this already be Pune Spirit 😶 — CA_AkshayMalpani (@CAAkshaymalpani) February 21, 2024

All things considered punekars have spoken out a lot. @SidShirole has been trying to resolve this for years by trying different solutions but there aren't many alternatives.



Finally, metro construction leads to traffic and there is no way around it. — Varun Godse (@VarunGodse) February 21, 2024

You’re late to the party. If you did this a month ago your post would be a bit longer! — Aditya B (@aditya_bhasale) February 21, 2024

You guys are the influencers, your voices are heard, why can’t you highlight this to wider participants in-charge and responsible for the planning and development of the city — sameer (@TheHonestGiant) February 21, 2024

Eagerly awaiting your video on university circle traffic situation 😝 — Baba Retweeter (@amir_aj) February 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole met Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday and asked him to increase police personnel on University Road and all alternative routes created to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

"Due to ongoing construction of the multi-level flyover and metro line, alternative traffic flows have been facilitated to ensure minimal inconvenience for commuters and residents alike. Unfortunately, several citizens are flouting traffic rules and regulations, resorting to errant and wrong-side driving, driving on footpaths, and ignoring signals. This, in turn, is causing additional congestion and extreme inconvenience to law-abiding citizens during peak hours. It is imperative to increase stringent monitoring and policing. Hence, I have asked the commissioner to augment traffic and police personnel in the area and at crucial junctions," he said.