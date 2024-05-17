Beed Engineering College Barred From Conducting Exams For 3 Years | Representative Image

Following a paper leak case, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s (BAMU) Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) has banned Nagnathappa Halge College of Engineering of Parli in Beed district from conducting engineering faculty examinations for the next three years.

The winter session examinations were held from December 12, 2023. The paper of Design of Structure – III of the BE Civil final year was leaked. Information about the paper leak went viral on social media, and complaints regarding this matter were also received by the university administration. The then vice-chancellor, Dr Pramod Yeole, directed the BoEE to investigate immediately and submit a report.

It was revealed that Naganathappa Halge College of Engineering downloaded the question paper of the said subject at 1:08pm on the day of the examination for the afternoon session. However, the paper was leaked at around 1:11pm. BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawali lodged a complaint against the college principal, Dr M Bhaskaran, and examination coordinator, Dr AB Chate. The students of the college were relocated to Vaidyanath College for the examination. All the students from the affected centres had to reappear for the examination.

Later, a committee was established to probe the irregularities at this examination centre. The committee recommended banning the centre for the next three years. The BoEE issued a letter to the university administration on Thursday recommending the banning of the examination centre for three years.