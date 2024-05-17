 Beed Engineering College Barred From Conducting Exams For 3 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBeed Engineering College Barred From Conducting Exams For 3 Years

Beed Engineering College Barred From Conducting Exams For 3 Years

The Design of Structure – III paper of the BE Civil final year was leaked

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Beed Engineering College Barred From Conducting Exams For 3 Years | Representative Image

Following a paper leak case, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s (BAMU) Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) has banned Nagnathappa Halge College of Engineering of Parli in Beed district from conducting engineering faculty examinations for the next three years.

The winter session examinations were held from December 12, 2023. The paper of Design of Structure – III of the BE Civil final year was leaked. Information about the paper leak went viral on social media, and complaints regarding this matter were also received by the university administration. The then vice-chancellor, Dr Pramod Yeole, directed the BoEE to investigate immediately and submit a report.

Read Also
'Investigation Initiated': Air India Responds After Its Delhi-Bound Aircraft Collides With Tug Truck...
article-image

It was revealed that Naganathappa Halge College of Engineering downloaded the question paper of the said subject at 1:08pm on the day of the examination for the afternoon session. However, the paper was leaked at around 1:11pm. BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawali lodged a complaint against the college principal, Dr M Bhaskaran, and examination coordinator, Dr AB Chate. The students of the college were relocated to Vaidyanath College for the examination. All the students from the affected centres had to reappear for the examination.

Later, a committee was established to probe the irregularities at this examination centre. The committee recommended banning the centre for the next three years. The BoEE issued a letter to the university administration on Thursday recommending the banning of the examination centre for three years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Police Rescue 8 Camels Taken For Slaughter In Karnataka

Pune Police Rescue 8 Camels Taken For Slaughter In Karnataka

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5 More Arrested In Illegal Sex Determination Racket

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5 More Arrested In Illegal Sex Determination Racket

Beed Engineering College Barred From Conducting Exams For 3 Years

Beed Engineering College Barred From Conducting Exams For 3 Years

Photographer Attacked Over Shirdi Trip With Girls To Make Instagram Reels

Photographer Attacked Over Shirdi Trip With Girls To Make Instagram Reels

Maharashtra: ₹1 Crore Cash, Gold Biscuits Seized From Absconding Cop's House In Beed

Maharashtra: ₹1 Crore Cash, Gold Biscuits Seized From Absconding Cop's House In Beed