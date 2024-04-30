WATCH: Rohit Pawar Shares Video Of 'Empty Chairs' At PM Modi's Rally In Pune | Video Screengrab

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Karjat Jamkhed MLA, Rohit Pawar, shared a video showing "empty chairs" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Pune on Monday. The PM was in the city to address the election gathering in support of four Lok Sabha candidates of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Pune district — Murlidhar Mohol (Pune), Sunetra Pawar (Baramati), Shivajirao Adhalrao (Shirur) and Srirang Barne (Maval).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pawar shared the video and wrote in Marathi, "This video of empty seats at PM Modi's rally for the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Pune, Baramati, Shirur and Maval says a lot." "People are tired of unemployment, inflation, caste-religion politics and just empty dreams and are now refusing to come even after giving money," he added. "This rally has guaranteed that none of the four seats of Mahayuti will be elected in Pune district," Pawar further wrote.

Watch Video:

"Bhatkati Atma has unsettled govts for years...": PM Modi's veiled dig at Sharad Pawar

PM Modi took a veiled dig at NCP (SC) chief Sharad Pawar saying that Maharashtra has been a victim of a "Bhatkati Atma" for a long time which has led to political uncertainty in the state as well as created a split in his party and his own family.

"Bhatkati Atma has unsettled governments for years in Mahrashtra. They even derive pleasure from others' failures. Maharashtra has become a prey to such a wandering soul. 45 years ago a big leader from here started this game for his satisfaction. And from then on, Maharashtra transitioned into a phase of uncertainty," the PM said.

In a reference to the recent split among the ranks of the NCP, PM Modi said that this "Bhatkati Atma" even has the potential to split his own party as well as his family.

"Several chief ministers could not fulfil their term. This (soul) did not only create difficulties for the opposition, this soul has the potential to do anything. It does the same thing in his own party, even his own family," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to political manoeuvres spearheaded by the NCP founder in 1995 and recently in 2019, PM Modi said, "In 1995 when the BJP-Shiv Sena formed the government, this soul started creating unrest in that government. In 2019, they insulted the electoral result. This is known to everyone in Maharashtra."

Hitting out at the opposition INDIA bloc, PM Modi said that the "Bhatkati Atma" does not only intend to create "unrest" in Maharashtra but also across the country.

"Today, they are not only restricted to creating unrest in Maharashtra, it is playing a game to create unrest in the country. Today India should be saved from such a wandering soul and bring about a stable strong government," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi however cautioned that no one should take anything personally before launching his attack against the veteran politician through an analogy.