 Maharashtra: ₹1 Crore Cash, Gold Biscuits Seized From Absconding Cop's House In Beed
Police inspector Haribhau Khade (52) has been on the run since he was named in the graft case on May 15

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
The police in Maharashtra's Beed district have seized ₹1.08 crore cash, gold biscuits and jewellery worth ₹72 lakh from the house of a cop named in a corruption case, an official said on Friday.

Police inspector Haribhau Khade (52) has been on the run since he was named in the graft case on May 15.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked Khade and two others for allegedly demanding ₹1 crore, which they later brought down to ₹30 lakh, for not making a complainant an accused in a case, the official said.

The ACB first trapped one of the accused, Kushak Jain (29), after he collected the initial instalment of ₹5 lakh.

After getting a warrant, the police on Thursday searched Khade's house in the Chanakyapuri area of Beed. They seized ₹1.08 crore cash, 970 grams of gold biscuits and jewellery worth ₹72 lakh and 5.5 kg of silver, he said.

The police have also seized property documents concerning four flats and a commercial shop owned by Khade, the official added.

