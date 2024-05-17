Maharashtra: ₹1 Crore Cash, Gold Biscuits Seized From Absconding Cop's House In Beed |

The police in Maharashtra's Beed district have seized ₹1.08 crore cash, gold biscuits and jewellery worth ₹72 lakh from the house of a cop named in a corruption case, an official said on Friday.

Police inspector Haribhau Khade (52) has been on the run since he was named in the graft case on May 15.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked Khade and two others for allegedly demanding ₹1 crore, which they later brought down to ₹30 lakh, for not making a complainant an accused in a case, the official said.

The ACB first trapped one of the accused, Kushak Jain (29), after he collected the initial instalment of ₹5 lakh.

After getting a warrant, the police on Thursday searched Khade's house in the Chanakyapuri area of Beed. They seized ₹1.08 crore cash, 970 grams of gold biscuits and jewellery worth ₹72 lakh and 5.5 kg of silver, he said.

The police have also seized property documents concerning four flats and a commercial shop owned by Khade, the official added.