Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the Shirur Lok Sabha seat closed on Monday. With three candidates withdrawing their nominations, a total of 32 candidates remain in the fray. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.
1. Shivajirao Adhalrao - Nationalist Congress Party - Clock
2. Amol Kolhe - Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) - Man blowing trumpet
3. Rahul Owhal - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant
4. Anwar Sheikh - Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi - Pressure cooker
5. Aslam Bagwan - Lok Sena Party - Whistle
6. Trimbak Kamble - Baliraja Party - Sugarcane farmer
7. Tukaram Dafal - Sainik Samaj Party - Computer
8. Narayan Ankushe - Bharatiya Jawan Kisan Party - Gift
9. Laxman Domse - Bharat Adivasi Party - Hockey and ball
10. Sanjay Padwal - Bharatiya Navjawan Sena - Dish antenna
11. Swapnil Londhe - Bhim Sena - Plate
12. Haridas Bhise - Bharatiya Lokvikas Party - Cupboard
13. Amar Borhade - Independent - Watermelon
14. Amol Pachundkar - Independent - Batter
15. Umesh Mehetre - Independent - Teapot
16. Niloba Gaikwad - Independent - Gas cylinder
17. Goraksh Kasbe - Independent - Road roller
18. Vinod Chandgude - Independent - CCTV camera
19. Chaya Jagdale-Solanke - Independent - Television
20. Vikas Kasbe - Independent - Cot
21. Pandurang Waghole - Independent - Tiller
22. Prakash Jamdhade - Independent - Table
23. Vikas Bhor - Independent - Fruit basket
24. Manohar Wadekar - Independent - Trumpet
25. Ravindra Sitaram - Independent - Autorickshaw
26. Rahul Hore - Independent - Chappal
27. Pradeep Vakhare - Independent - Green chilly
28. Salim Sayyed - Independent - Bat
29. Subhash Sarode - Independent - Torch
30. Suraj Gaikwad - Independent - Coat
31. Swapnil Kanse - Independent - Mic
32. Swapnil Shelar - Independent - Ring
The polling in Shirur is on May 13.