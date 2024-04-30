Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols |

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the Shirur Lok Sabha seat closed on Monday. With three candidates withdrawing their nominations, a total of 32 candidates remain in the fray. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.

1. Shivajirao Adhalrao - Nationalist Congress Party - Clock

2. Amol Kolhe - Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) - Man blowing trumpet

3. Rahul Owhal - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant

4. Anwar Sheikh - Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi - Pressure cooker

5. Aslam Bagwan - Lok Sena Party - Whistle

6. Trimbak Kamble - Baliraja Party - Sugarcane farmer

7. Tukaram Dafal - Sainik Samaj Party - Computer

8. Narayan Ankushe - Bharatiya Jawan Kisan Party - Gift

9. Laxman Domse - Bharat Adivasi Party - Hockey and ball

10. Sanjay Padwal - Bharatiya Navjawan Sena - Dish antenna

11. Swapnil Londhe - Bhim Sena - Plate

12. Haridas Bhise - Bharatiya Lokvikas Party - Cupboard

13. Amar Borhade - Independent - Watermelon

14. Amol Pachundkar - Independent - Batter

15. Umesh Mehetre - Independent - Teapot

16. Niloba Gaikwad - Independent - Gas cylinder

17. Goraksh Kasbe - Independent - Road roller

18. Vinod Chandgude - Independent - CCTV camera

19. Chaya Jagdale-Solanke - Independent - Television

20. Vikas Kasbe - Independent - Cot

21. Pandurang Waghole - Independent - Tiller

22. Prakash Jamdhade - Independent - Table

23. Vikas Bhor - Independent - Fruit basket

24. Manohar Wadekar - Independent - Trumpet

25. Ravindra Sitaram - Independent - Autorickshaw

26. Rahul Hore - Independent - Chappal

27. Pradeep Vakhare - Independent - Green chilly

28. Salim Sayyed - Independent - Bat

29. Subhash Sarode - Independent - Torch

30. Suraj Gaikwad - Independent - Coat

31. Swapnil Kanse - Independent - Mic

32. Swapnil Shelar - Independent - Ring

The polling in Shirur is on May 13.