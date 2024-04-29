Pune: Road Littered With Water Bottles and Food Packets Near PM Narendra Modi's Rally Venue (WATCH VIDEO)

Days after Karve Road was left in a stinking mess after the nomination rally of BJP's Pune Lok Sabha Seat candidate Murlidhar Mohol, on Monday a road near Race Course where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally was held was left littered with water bottles and food packets. Even the photos and videos shot by our correspondent showed littered food packets and water bottles at the rally venue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi addressed a rally in Pune on Monday, April 29, to campaign for the Mahayuti candidates of the four Lok Sabha constituencies — Pune (Murlidhar Mohol), Baramati (Sunetra Pawar), Maval (Shrirang Barne) and Shirur (Shivajirao Adhalrao). He held a rally at Race Course Ground.

Meanwhile, during a public rally in Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "You will see the vehicles in the world running on chips made in India...Now we will see India becoming a hub of electric vehicles. Today, NDA govt is giving opportunities to see big dreams about different sectors and to fulfill them...BJP's vision is to make India a manufacturing hub, BJP's vision is to make India a hub for hydrogen energy."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi was earlier scheduled to address the rally at SP College Ground. A roadshow was also planned from JM Road and SP College Road. However, it was shifted to avoid potential traffic congestion in the city. Meanwhile, in view of Modi’s rally, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has postponed its public meeting to be attended by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar at Warje to April 30.

The voting in Pune is scheduled for May 13.

It will see a contest between INC's Ravindra Dhangekar, BJP leader and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and former corporator and VBA leader Vasant More.