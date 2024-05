Beed Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols | Representative Picture

A total of 41 candidates are in the fray for the Beed Lok Sabha seat. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.

1. Pankaja Munde - Bharatiya Janata Party - Lotus

2. Bajrang Sonawane - Nationalist Congress Party (SP) - Man blowing turha

3. Siddharth Takankar - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant

4. Ashok Thorat - Bahujan Maha Party - Trumpet

5. Ashok Hinge - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi - Gas cylinder

6. Karuna Munde - Swarajya Shakti Sena - Diamond

7. Chandrakant Hajare - Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi - Whistle

8. Jawed Syed - Tipu Sultan Party - Pressure cooker

9. Mahendra Tate - Ambedkarist Republican Party - Bat

10. Manik Aadmane - Bahujan Republican Socialist Party - Citizen

11. Sharad Kamble - All India National Raksha Sena Party - Ring

12. Shesherao Veer - Prabuddha Republican Party - Carrom board

13. Ganesh Kaspate - Independent - Rubber stamp

14. Ganesh Karande - Independent - Sugarcane farmer

15. Gaffarkhan Pathan - Independent - Coconut farm

16. Gokul Sawase - Independent - Air conditioner

17. Jawed Momin - Independent - Iron

18. Datta Gaikwad - Independent - Apple

19. Nazem Khan - Independent - Baby walker

20. Prakash Solanke - Independent - Room cooler

21. Bhaskar Khande - Independent - Bangles

22. Mubeen Zuberi - Independent - Batsman

23. Mustafa Shaikh - Independent - Basket containing fruits

24. Raheman Sayyed - Independent - Ship

25. Rajendra Hoke - Independent - Television

26. Laxmibai More - Independent - Sewing machine

27. Vanchisht Kute - Independent - Matchbox

28. Wasim Shaikh - Independent - Cauliflower

29. Shital Dhondre - Independent - Gas stove

30. Ejaj Shaikh - Independent - Envelope

31. Tousif Shaikh - Independent - Gramophone

32. Yashed Shaikh - Independent - Bead necklace

33. Shriram Khalge - Independent - Road roller

34. Satish Kapse - Independent - Computer

35. Shamsher Khan - Independent - Battery torch

36. Syed Ali - Independent - Balloon

37. Salauddin Pathan - Independent - Pen nib with seven rays

38. Salim Sayyad - Independent - Cupboard

39. Sadek Shaikh - Independent - Belt

40. Suleman Mohammad - Independent - Bench

41. Hidayet Syed - Independent - Auto-rickshaw

The polling in Beed is on May 13