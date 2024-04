Pune Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols |

With seven candidates withdrawing their nominations, a total of 35 candidates remain in the fray for the Pune Lok Sabha seat. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.

1. Ravindra Dhangekar - Indian National Congress - Hand

2. Murlidhar Mohol - Bharatiya Janata Party - Lotus

3. Prashant Ranpise - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant

4. Anis Sundake - All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen - Kite

5. Milind Kamble - Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) - Mic

6. Neeraj Kamthan - Hindu Samaj Party - Auto-rickshaw

7. Manoj Vetal - Bhim Sena - Plate containing food

8. Yuvraj Limbole - Right to Recall Party - Pressure cooker

9. Vasant More - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi - Road roller

10. Vijaylaxmi Sindagi - Rashtriya Maratha Party - Batsman

11. Subroto Roy - Ekam Sanathan Bharat Dal - Flute

12. Suresh Patil - Sainik Samaj Party - Gas cylinder

13. Hemant Kolekar - Apni Prajahit Party - CCTV camera

14. Ashwini Khairnar - Independent - Plastering trowel

15. Manjunath Ambore - Independent - Ring

16. Kiran Raykar - Independent - Cupboard

17. Narayan Gorakh - Independent - Sewing machine

18. Sandip Chormale - Independent - Trumpet

19. Chandrakant Sawant - Independent - Camera

20. Johnson Kolhapure - Independent - Hand cart

21. Devyani Pandit - Independent - Gift pack

22. Narendra Pawtekar - Independent - Diamond

23. Bagban Razzaque - Independent - Apple

24. Baba Sayyed - Independent - Hockey and ball

25. Balasaheb Pol - Independent - Slate

26. Mahesh Mhaske - Independent - Kettle

27. Yabes Tujare - Independent - Whistle

28. Yogesh Makane - Independent - Battery torch

29. Vijay Deshmukh - Independent - Walking stick

30. Vijay Jagtap - Independent - Pen nib with seven rays

31. Shabbir Tamboli - Independent - Television

32. Sachin Dhankude - Independent - Chappals

33. Sagar Pore - Independent - Bat

34. Sanjay Kendale - Independent - Truck

35. Znyosho Vijayprakash - Independent - Shoe

The polling in Pune is on May 13