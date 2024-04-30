6-Month-Old Child Kidnapped From Pune Railway Station Rescued From Karnataka's Bijapur; Was Sold For ₹3 Lakh (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

The Pune City Police rescued a six-month-old boy from Bijapur in Karnataka, where he had been allegedly sold to a couple from Solapur for ₹3 lakh.

The boy, identified as Shravan Ajay Telang, was kidnapped from the Pune Railway Station around 2am on Saturday when he was sleeping with his parents in the open space outside the reservation office.

Shavan’s parents are labourers and the family hails from Yavatmal. The family had come to Pune to meet a relative.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with this case. They are Chandrasekhar Malakappa Nalugandi (24, resident of Jambagi, Bijapur, Karnataka), and Subhash Puttappa Kamble (55, resident of Lavangi, South Solapur). However, four more people are involved in this conspiracy, and search for them is ongoing.

According to the police, an examination of CCTV cameras inside the railway station showed Nalugandi kidnapping the sleeping baby and fleeing from the premises.

The probe into the technical leads showed Nalugandi had taken the child to a village in the Bijapur district. A team was dispatched to the location and Nalugandi was detained.

The investigation revealed that the suspect and his accomplices had sold the baby to a couple from Solapur. Kamble, who has no children, had allegedly offered ₹3 lakh to the accused to kidnap a child.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil said, "During the investigation, more than 50 CCTV cameras have been analysed. Accordingly, kidnappers were arrested.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar awarded the investigating team ₹1 lakh.