Pune Killer Porsche: Police To Move Higher Court To Try Minor As Adult – Everything You Need To Know

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar announced on Monday that they will seek permission from a higher court to try as an adult the 17-year-old boy whose Porsche killed two people in Kalyani Nagar.

The accident occurred around 2:30am on Sunday, and CCTV footage later emerged showing the minor, from a prominent Pune realtor family, driving the luxury car at over 200 kmph. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle, ramming into a motorcycle driven by Aneesh Awadhiya. The impact was so severe that Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, who was riding pillion, fell to the road and died. The car subsequently crashed into roadside pavement railings.

Kumar claim the youngster was drunk at the time of the accident. He has been charged under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

"On Sunday, we moved an application before the Juvenile Justice Board seeking permission to try the juvenile as an adult and send him to an observation home as the crime is heinous, but the plea was rejected. We are now approaching the sessions court with the same plea," said Kumar.

The blood report is yet to be received, but the preliminary probe showed the juvenile was drunk at the time of the accident, Kumar stated.

"The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows the juvenile consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will submit all these facts to the court," he added.

"We have also registered an offence against his father under the Juvenile Justice Act and against the proprietors of the bar for serving alcohol to an underage person. We have transferred the probe of these cases to the crime branch," Kumar further said.

Kumar claimed that the police displayed professionalism in handling the case. "The case was transferred to an ACP-level officer and it is our endeavour to make a watertight case. We will appoint a special counsel in this case," he added.

Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to grant the youngster bail on the same day while asking him to write an essay on road accidents has drawn criticism.

What are the bail conditions?

The conditions include the following:

1. The accused should work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days.

2. The accused should write an essay on the accident

3. He should get treatment from the concerned doctor to help him quit drinking

4. He should take psychiatric counselling and submit a report.