VIDEO: Worm Found In Food At Pune University Canteen; Students Protest Outside Vice-Chancellor's Office

For the third time in a week, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) refectory is in the news — all for the wrong reasons.

Last Monday, students created a ruckus at the refectory alleging that stale food was being served. They claimed that the chapatis served to them were made using rotten flour, and the vegetables and dal tasted sour. Later on Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged a protest alleging that poor-quality food was being served at the refectory. Slogans were raised against the mess contractor and the university officials for failing to take any action against him. They also staged a sit-in protest, taking plates filled with food outside the vice-chancellor's office. They demanded the removal of the contractor managing the canteen.

Now, a worm was found in the food severed at the refectory on Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sidhhant Jambhulkar, a Political Science student in whose plate the worm was found, said, "I went to the refractory for lunch, the vegetable was not good so I decided to take rice and lentils. While eating, I saw a small worm in the food. This is not the first time. Such kinds of negligence and mistakes are happening consistently."

"Authorities have made a Food House Quality Control Committee but they never come to investigate. No mobile number has been mentioned on the poster of the committee posted outside the canteen. It would be easy for the students to make complaints if the committee staff number was mentioned. Students have no interest in the canteen tenders, we just want good and healthier food that is it, nothing else," he added.

Later, Jambhulkar along with his friends took the plate and protested outside the vice-chancellor's office.