Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Pune: Three Rescued After Wall Collapses In Ganesh Peth | Sourced

Three individuals, identified as Shila Rajkumar Chorghe (40), Srushti Rajkumar Chorghe (12), and Pramod Kedari (41), were rescued by the Pune Fire Brigade early Monday morning after a wall collapsed at an old wada in Ganesh Peth, where they resided.

The fire brigade's control room received a distress call regarding the wall collapse at around 1:40am. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the collapsed wall had blocked the entrance to the family's house within the wada.

To safely extract the trapped individuals, firefighters and the Pune city police coordinated efforts, utilising an adjacent locked house for access. With permission from the authorities, the lock was broken, allowing the rescue team to safely evacuate the three occupants from the dilapidated structure.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

