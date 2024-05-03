Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols

A total of 26 candidates are in the fray for the Jalna Lok Sabha seat. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.
1. Kalyan Kale - Indian National Congress - Hand
2. Raosaheb Danve - Bharatiya Janata Party - Lotus
3. Nivrutti Bansode - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant
4. Dipak Borhade - Samnak Janta Party - Road roller
5. Dhananjay Kakde - Bharathiya Jawan Kisan Party - Gift pack
6. Prabhakar Bakale - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi - Gas cylinder
7. Babasaheb Shelke - Samata Party - Battery torch
8. Bhagwan Regude - Hindustan Janta Party - Whistle
9. Mukesh Rathod - Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party - Ship
10. Shyam Shirsath - Bahujan Republican Socialist Party - Sugarcane farmer
11. Ajhar Sayyad - Independent - Trumpet
12. Abdul Latif - Independent - Water tank
13. Ahmad Bagwan - Independent - Auto-rickshaw
14. Kaduba Ingle - Independent - Kettle
15. Maroti Kamble - Independent - Pressure cooker
16. Rahul Chabukswar - Independent - Citizen
17. Tanaji Bhojane - Independent - Ring
18. Babasaheb Shinde - Independent - Cupboard
19. Manoj Kolte - Independent - Gas stove
20. Mangesh Sable - Independent - Spanner
21. Yogesh Gullapelli - Independent - Bat
22. Ratan Landge - Independent - Plastering trowel
23. Rajendra Magre - Independent - Diamond
24. Vikas Lahane - Independent - Air conditioner
25. Sham Rupekar - Independent - Flute
26. Dnyaneshwar Nade - Independent - Sewing machine
The polling in Jalna is on May 13