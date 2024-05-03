Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols |

A total of 26 candidates are in the fray for the Jalna Lok Sabha seat. Here is a comprehensive list of their names, parties, and respective poll symbols.

1. Kalyan Kale - Indian National Congress - Hand

2. Raosaheb Danve - Bharatiya Janata Party - Lotus

3. Nivrutti Bansode - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant

4. Dipak Borhade - Samnak Janta Party - Road roller

5. Dhananjay Kakde - Bharathiya Jawan Kisan Party - Gift pack

6. Prabhakar Bakale - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi - Gas cylinder

7. Babasaheb Shelke - Samata Party - Battery torch

8. Bhagwan Regude - Hindustan Janta Party - Whistle

9. Mukesh Rathod - Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party - Ship

10. Shyam Shirsath - Bahujan Republican Socialist Party - Sugarcane farmer

11. Ajhar Sayyad - Independent - Trumpet

12. Abdul Latif - Independent - Water tank

13. Ahmad Bagwan - Independent - Auto-rickshaw

14. Kaduba Ingle - Independent - Kettle

15. Maroti Kamble - Independent - Pressure cooker

16. Rahul Chabukswar - Independent - Citizen

17. Tanaji Bhojane - Independent - Ring

18. Babasaheb Shinde - Independent - Cupboard

19. Manoj Kolte - Independent - Gas stove

20. Mangesh Sable - Independent - Spanner

21. Yogesh Gullapelli - Independent - Bat

22. Ratan Landge - Independent - Plastering trowel

23. Rajendra Magre - Independent - Diamond

24. Vikas Lahane - Independent - Air conditioner

25. Sham Rupekar - Independent - Flute

26. Dnyaneshwar Nade - Independent - Sewing machine

The polling in Jalna is on May 13