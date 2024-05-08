Nashik: Troubled Due To Domestic Violence, Women Kills Self, Poisons Two Daughter |

A shocking incident occurred on wednesday morning as a married woman committed suicide by jumping from a building in the Konarknagar area of Adgaon Shivar. It has been revealed that before taking her own life, the woman poisoned both her daughters.

Further information indicates that Ashwini Nikumbh, the married woman, jumped from the fourth floor of her residential building around seven o'clock on Wednesday. Police sources suspect that she may have resorted to this extreme step due to domestic violence. Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered that both the 7-year-old and 2-year-old daughters of the couple were dead. It is believed that they were poisoned. The exact cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem examination, stated the police. A case of Accidental death has been registered at the Adgaon police station in connection with this incident.

Additionally, a suicide note was found at the scene, wherein Ashwini expressed that she decided to end her life due to the troubles caused by her husband. She mentioned that her husband, Swapnil Nikumbh, had been subjecting her to significant mental and emotional distress over past incidents. Following a dispute with her husband's siblings, he began to blackmail her regarding previous events. The note also revealed that Swapnil had borrowed ₹6 lakh from Ashwini's mother and ₹2 lakh from her uncle, which he failed to repay. In anticipation of any attempt to conceal the suicide note, Ashwini recorded a statement on her mobile phone, expressing her desire for justice and accountability for her husband and his siblings, whom she accused of causing the deaths of all three of them.