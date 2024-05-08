Maharashtra Records 202 Heatstroke Cases In Two Months, 7 In Pune | Anand Chaini

Amidst rising temperatures across Maharashtra, the state public health department has recorded a total of 202 cases of heatstroke from March 1 to May 5 this year, with Pune reporting seven of these cases.

The highest number of cases were reported in Nashik (21) and Buldhana (21), while 20 each were recorded in Dhule and Jalna. Solapur reported 18 cases of heatstroke, while Sindhudurg reported 10 cases. However, no suspected or confirmed heatstroke casualties have been recorded in Maharashtra so far.

The districts that have not reported any heatstroke cases during this period are Latur, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Nandurbar, and Washim.

Over the past few weeks, Pune and its surrounding areas have seen the mercury crossing the 40-degree mark. The rise in temperature can be attributed to the early onset of summer.

The health department has advised people to avoid going out during the daytime. When the temperature is at its peak, citizens are advised to adhere to the guidelines shared by the health department to avoid heat-related ailments.

Pune is under an intense heat spell, according to IMD data. Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, NDA recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, and Lohegaon and Koregaon Park recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyap, former head of the weather forecasting division at IMD Pune, said, “From Wednesday, there will be clouding in the evening. The upcoming days will have hot-humid-type conditions. I urge people to go out only if required."

IMD has forecasted rains in Pune and other regions post-May 10. The rains will be accompanied by thunder and lightning. These rains can bring some relief from the heat.