Pune: Premature Baby With Bluish Hue Successfully Treated At Kamala Nehru Hospital |

In a heartening tale of resilience and medical expertise, a baby weighing only 750 grams at birth has been successfully treated and discharged from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Kamala Nehru Hospital in Pune. Born prematurely in the seventh month, the infant underwent critical 52-day treatment under the diligent care of a dedicated team of doctors and nurses.

The infant, referred to as Baby V, was born facing significant health challenges. Initially fragile and displaying symptoms of distress, including a bluish hue, the medical team swiftly intervened, providing vital ventilator support. After 15 days, Baby V displayed remarkable progress, and breathing improved, prompting the removal of ventilator assistance.

According to the information received, Shraddha Dhamale gave birth to a baby girl at home in the seventh month. As the baby was born prematurely and underweight, the family admitted the baby to Kamla Nehru Hospital at 7am on March 17, four hours after birth. When the baby was admitted to the hospital, the baby's condition was very fragile, with a bluish hue. The team of doctors and nurses promptly provided ventilator support to the baby. The ventilator was removed when the baby started breathing on its own.

Throughout the treatment, Baby V underwent multiple blood transfusions and comprehensive medical evaluations, including examinations of the eyes and ears. With each test returning favourable results, the resilient infant was discharged, now weighing a healthy 1.4 kg and demonstrating the ability to digest milk efficiently.

Pediatrician Smita Sangade, speaking to The Free Press Journal, expressed relief at successfully saving the life and ensuring the safety of both mother and child. The medical journey of Baby V was steered by the expertise of Medical Superintendent Dr Prashant Bothe and Dr Isha Tikhe, underscoring the invaluable role of dedicated healthcare professionals in nurturing life against all odds.