Pune: Raj Thackeray To Campaign For BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol On May 10

Raj Thackeray | ANI

After addressing a rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg candidate Narayan Rane in Kankavali, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will now be seen campaigning for the saffron party's Pune Lok Sabha nominee Murlidhar Mohol on May 10. Reportedly, the rally will be held at Tilak Chowk at 5pm.

Notably, Thackeray's son Amit was seen on the stage when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the crowd in Pune on April 29. The PM was campaigning for the Mahayuti candidates from Pune (Mohol), Baramati (Sunetra Pawar), Shirur (Shivajirao Adhalrao), and Maval (Shrirang Barne) Lok Sabha seats.

Earlier, speaking at the party’s annual public rally held on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the MNS chief extended unconditional support to Mahayuti to ensure Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third term.

“The country today needs strong leadership. When I met Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, I told them that I am not interested in seat adjustment or Rajya Sabha or council. I told them that I have decided to extend unconditional support to the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP only to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for another term,” Thackeray said.

“India is a country of youngsters, who need opportunities. I expect Narendra Modi to concentrate on youngsters. They are the future. Every country has its time. Our time should not go to waste. This election will decide the future of this country,” he added.

In his speech, Thackeray cleared the air that his party will not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Speculations were rife that the MNS would become part of the BJP-led alliance and contest the elections. Thackeray had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

He took a dig at the media for making speculations about his meeting with Shah and over reports that he will become the chief of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. “Had I wanted to become the chief, I would have become long back. When I left Shiv Sena, there were 32 MLAs and 6/7 MPs at my house. I told them that I would not work under anyone except Balasaheb Thackeray. Do not believe in such reports. I will remain the president only of MNS,” he said.

Meanwhile, apart from Thackeray, Pune will witness a slew of other political rallies in the coming days. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be holding a rally in Kothrud. Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are also set to hold rallies in the city.

Pune is scheduled to vote on May 13.