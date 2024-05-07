 Pune: Raj Thackeray To Campaign For BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol On May 10
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Raj Thackeray To Campaign For BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol On May 10

Pune: Raj Thackeray To Campaign For BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol On May 10

Pune is scheduled to vote on May 13

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Raj Thackeray | ANI

After addressing a rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg candidate Narayan Rane in Kankavali, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will now be seen campaigning for the saffron party's Pune Lok Sabha nominee Murlidhar Mohol on May 10. Reportedly, the rally will be held at Tilak Chowk at 5pm.

Notably, Thackeray's son Amit was seen on the stage when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the crowd in Pune on April 29. The PM was campaigning for the Mahayuti candidates from Pune (Mohol), Baramati (Sunetra Pawar), Shirur (Shivajirao Adhalrao), and Maval (Shrirang Barne) Lok Sabha seats.

Read Also
Pune: Baramati Voter Boycotts Election Over Missing Lotus Symbol On EVM - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
article-image

Earlier, speaking at the party’s annual public rally held on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the MNS chief extended unconditional support to Mahayuti to ensure Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third term.

“The country today needs strong leadership. When I met Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, I told them that I am not interested in seat adjustment or Rajya Sabha or council. I told them that I have decided to extend unconditional support to the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP only to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for another term,” Thackeray said.

“India is a country of youngsters, who need opportunities. I expect Narendra Modi to concentrate on youngsters. They are the future. Every country has its time. Our time should not go to waste. This election will decide the future of this country,” he added.

Read Also
Pune: Major MMS Scandal Rocks COEP Technological University
article-image

In his speech, Thackeray cleared the air that his party will not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Speculations were rife that the MNS would become part of the BJP-led alliance and contest the elections. Thackeray had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

He took a dig at the media for making speculations about his meeting with Shah and over reports that he will become the chief of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. “Had I wanted to become the chief, I would have become long back. When I left Shiv Sena, there were 32 MLAs and 6/7 MPs at my house. I told them that I would not work under anyone except Balasaheb Thackeray. Do not believe in such reports. I will remain the president only of MNS,” he said.

Meanwhile, apart from Thackeray, Pune will witness a slew of other political rallies in the coming days. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be holding a rally in Kothrud. Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are also set to hold rallies in the city.

Read Also
Video: 11-Yr-Old Boy Dies While Playing Cricket In Pune After Ball Hits His Genitals
article-image

Pune is scheduled to vote on May 13.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Raj Thackeray To Campaign For BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol On May 10

Pune: Raj Thackeray To Campaign For BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol On May 10

New Twist in Baramati? Political Speculations Rife as Supriya Sule Reaches Ajit Pawar's House After...

New Twist in Baramati? Political Speculations Rife as Supriya Sule Reaches Ajit Pawar's House After...

Baramati Lok Sabha Polls: Rupali Chakankar's Photo Of Performing 'Aarti' At Polling Booth Goes Viral...

Baramati Lok Sabha Polls: Rupali Chakankar's Photo Of Performing 'Aarti' At Polling Booth Goes Viral...

PHOTOS: Supriya Sule, Sunetra, Ajit, Sharad, Rohit Pawar And Others Members of Pawar Clan Vote in...

PHOTOS: Supriya Sule, Sunetra, Ajit, Sharad, Rohit Pawar And Others Members of Pawar Clan Vote in...

WATCH: Rohit Pawar Shares Video Of Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharane Abusing Party Workers On Day Of...

WATCH: Rohit Pawar Shares Video Of Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharane Abusing Party Workers On Day Of...