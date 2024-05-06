Video: 11-Yr-Old Boy Dies While Playing Cricket in Pune After Ball Hits Private Part

11-Year-Old Boy Dies While Playing Cricket in Pune After Ball Hits Private Part |

In a shocking incident in Pune, an 11-year-old boy died while playing cricket after a ball hit his private part. The deceased has been identified as Shaurya Khadwe. The incident happened in Lohegaon on Thursday.

The boy was playing cricket with his friends in Pune and the incident was caught on CCTV camera. He was bowling when the batsman hit the ball directly towards him. The ball, with force, struck Shaurya on his private parts, and soon he collapsed on the ground, the video showed.

He was a student of New English School Ramanbaug in city in 6th standard. After the ball hit him, one of his friends immediately rushed towards him and one of them even tried to revive him, however, it was late. He was then rushed to a private hospital nearby where he was declared dead by doctors.

Role of abdominal guards

Cricket abdominal guards are worn by batsmen and wicketkeepers to provide protection against impacts from the ball, particularly safeguarding the genital area. It strongly recommends to use them particularly. Most cricket organisations globally mandate the use of protective gear, including genital guards, to mitigate the risk of serious injuries. Regardless of one's skill level, players are encouraged to prioritise safety by wearing this vital protective equipment, thereby reducing the likelihood of injuries during gameplay.