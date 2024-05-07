Pune: Baramati Voter Boycotts Election Over Missing Lotus Symbol On EVM - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Polling is underway in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls under Pune district. In this high-stakes political battle, Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media from a polling booth at Late Bandoji Khandoji Chavan School in Pune's Dhayari. In the video, an elderly man says he boycotted the election because there was no "lotus" symbol on the electronic voting machine (EVM).

"There is no lotus symbol on the EVM. They (Bharatiya Janata Party) should have fielded their candidate," the man is heard saying.

For the unaware, the BJP is in an alliance with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP. Sunetra Pawar is the alliance candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, with her poll symbol being 'clock'.

On the other hand, Sharad Pawar's NCP is in partnership with the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Senay. Three-time MP Supriya Sule, seeking her fourth term, is their candidate, with her poll symbol being 'man blowing trumpet'.

In the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, there are a total of 2,561 polling stations and 23.72 lakh registered voters.