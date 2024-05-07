Neglected Buses In Pune's Aundh Turn Haven For Criminals, Residents Demand Action (VIDEO & PHOTOS) |

For the past four years, leased buses parked by a contractor in Aundh near Rajiv Gandhi overbridge have transformed from assets to liabilities, drawing ire from residents who accuse authorities of neglecting the issue. Initially parked in good condition, these buses have deteriorated over time due to alleged negligence from officials of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Watch Video:

Residents of the area have voiced their frustrations, claiming that even local corporators have turned a blind eye to the problem. With over 100 buses now parked, the vicinity has reportedly become a hotbed for illegal activities, including drinking, smoking, and gambling.

Despite promises from politicians to address the situation, no concrete actions have been taken to remove the buses from the area, leaving residents feeling abandoned and vulnerable. Under the cover of darkness, these neglected buses provide shelter for drinkers, posing a significant threat to the safety and well-being of locals.

Ramesh Sadamati, a local, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Buses have been parked here since the pandemic. Women are facing difficulties as people come here to urinate during the day and at night as well. These people are drug addicts. They sit inside the bus and enjoy with their aides." "Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole visited the spot a few days earlier and assured us to find a solution but nothing has been done yet," he added.

Sangita, another local, said, "These useless buses have grabbed the whole space which should have been used as a playground for children or any other important work. This negligence is an open invitation to smokers and drinkers. Unknown people gather here with illegal weapons. They have created terror in the area. College students also come here at night to smoke and drink as no security guard is present here."

Deepali Sadamate, another local, said, "We are all living in fear. There are no street lights here. Authorities need to take care of this. Dumping of garbage creates mosquito breeding grounds. Several parts of these parked buses have been stolen and glasses have been broken by unknown individuals. Authorities are aware of the matter but still, no action has been taken yet."

Meanwhile, Vasant Junawane, former corporator said, "We have complained multiple times to the concerned authorities but no action has been taken yet."

Nitin Narvekar, Joint Managing Director, PMPML, said, "MP Travels were our vendors. At that time, according to the agreement, we had to provide them with parking space. So we gave the place to park the buses at Aundh. Around 100 buses are there. Later, MP Travels went bankrupt and left the buses."

"We are aware of the illegal activities happening there but we cannot do anything as of now. It is a matter of arbitration, so right now we are helpless. But we are trying to remove those buses from the place, as we require the space. The matter will be resolved in the next one or two months," he added.