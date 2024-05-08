Heavy Rains And Lightning Expected On Polling Day In Pune, Maval, Shirur Lok Sabha Constituencies | File Photo

Pune, Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to vote on May 13. BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol is facing off against Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar in Pune, while sitting NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe has been challenged by NCP nominee Shivajirao Andhalrao in Shirur. Shiv Sena (UBT) contestant Sanjog Waghere is vying for the Maval seat, fighting against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction MP Shrirang Barne.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the polling day in these three Lok Sabha constituencies will be marred by heavy rains accompanied by lightning. According to the latest IMD release, a partly cloudy sky with development of thunder, lightning and rain is likely on May 12 and 13.

The IMD has also forecasted that from May 8 to May 11, there will be mainly clear sky during the day and partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening.

However, this isn't likely to bring down the temperature in the district. According to the data provided, the maximum temperature from May 8 to May 13 is expected to range between 39-40 degrees Celsius. In certain areas such as Lavale, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park, temperatures could soar as high as 42 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the minimum temperature is projected to be around 24-25 degrees Celsius.