Maharashtra Politician Booked for Performing 'Aarti' of EVM Machine in Pune |

Hours after photo of Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chairperson and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar performing 'aarti' at one of the polling booths went viral on social media, she was booked in Pune.

In the photo, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader is seen performing 'aarti' of the 'Marking Compartment' in the polling booth.

After the photo went viral, many on social media tagged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inquire if this was permissible.

Chakankar reached a polling station in Khadakwasala area. Before the polling started, she entered the polling station with a aarti thali and lamp . She then worshiped the EVM machine at the polling station. Now, she has been booked by Sinhagad Road Police Station.

Khadakwasla area falls under the Baramati lok Sabha constituency where NCP's Sunetra Pawar is pitted against Supriya Sule, the sitting MP from Baramati.

Among the early voters included state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar, who is the NCP candidate from Baramati, and his mother Asha Pawar.

They cast their votes at a polling booth in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district.

NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, his wife Pratibha Pawar, daughter Supriya Sule and her family, MLA Rohit Pawar and his family also voted in Baramati.

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the alleged distribution of money, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar refuted the charges against his party.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar alleged that the cash was being distributed in Bhor by the ruling NCP and alleged that a cooperative bank in Bhor was kept open till late Monday night.

Speaking to PTI, Pune Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said, "A non-cognisable offence has been registered against five persons following allegations that they were involved in the cash distribution in Bhor in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday." "Some local people in Bhor alleged that a few people came in two to three cars and were involved in distributing cash," he said.

"The cars were stopped and people were taken out of the vehicles. They had a minor scuffle at midnight. Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot and during the panchnama of the vehicle, Rs 1,500 cash and a party stole were found in the car," he said.

The case was registered under section 171 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that a probe was on.