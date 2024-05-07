 Pune: BJP Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol Vows To Work For Preservation Of Forts In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: BJP Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol Vows To Work For Preservation Of Forts In Maharashtra

Pune: BJP Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol Vows To Work For Preservation Of Forts In Maharashtra

Murlidhar Mohol faces a tough challenge from Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Vasant More for the Pune Lok Sabha seat

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Pune: BJP Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol Vows To Work For Preservation Of Forts In Maharashtra |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, Murlidhar Mohol, assured to work for the preservation of forts in Maharashtra during an address on Wednesday. He made these remarks at the Hindu Jansamvad Mela organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj at the Balagandharv Rang Mandir in the city.

The programme commenced with idol worship of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Lord Ram. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Shankar Gaikar was the keynote speaker at the event, attended by a large number of youth and citizens of Pune.

Read Also
Pune: Baramati Voter Boycotts Election Over Missing Lotus Symbol On EVM - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
article-image

In his speech, Mohol praised the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured to protect Pune's culture and further develop the city. "The Government of India has submitted nominations of 12 forts from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's era for recognition in the UNESCO World Heritage List. These include Raigad along with Salher, Shivneri, Lohagad, Khanderi, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, and Jinji in Tamil Nadu," Mohol stated.

"Most of the forts in this list are in the Sahyadris. Built between the seventeenth and nineteenth centuries, these forts reflect the strategic military power of the Maratha Empire. With the help of these and many such forts, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established the Hindavi Swarajya," he added, emphasising his commitment to preserving these forts out of a sense of duty.

Read Also
Pune: Raj Thackeray To Campaign For BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol On May 10
article-image

Mohol faces a tough challenge from Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Vasant More for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: BJP Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol Vows To Work For Preservation Of Forts In Maharashtra

Pune: BJP Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol Vows To Work For Preservation Of Forts In Maharashtra

Pune: Premature Baby With Bluish Hue Successfully Treated At Kamala Nehru Hospital

Pune: Premature Baby With Bluish Hue Successfully Treated At Kamala Nehru Hospital

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Panchgani Restaurant Offers 50 Percent Discount for Those Who...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Panchgani Restaurant Offers 50 Percent Discount for Those Who...

Pune: Raj Thackeray To Campaign For BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol On May 10

Pune: Raj Thackeray To Campaign For BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol On May 10

New Twist in Baramati? Political Speculations Rife as Supriya Sule Reaches Ajit Pawar's House After...

New Twist in Baramati? Political Speculations Rife as Supriya Sule Reaches Ajit Pawar's House After...