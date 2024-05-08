Nashik Crime: Youth Stabbed to Death in Rokdoba Wadi, Groom to be Duped off ₹5 lakh

Crime Database Help Cops Nab Murder Accused After 34 Years | Representational Image

A horrifying incident of a youth's murder by 4 to 5 assailants occurred in the Rokdoba Wadi area within the jurisdiction of Upnagar Police station on Tuesday night around 11:30.

According to reports, youth named Armaan was fatally stabbed on Tuesday night around 11:30 due to animosity. This incident has instilled fear in the area, leading to a gathering of concerned citizens as soon as the news of the murder spread.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Bari, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sapkale of Upnagar Police Station, Senior Police Inspector Ramdas Shelke of Nashik Road Police Station, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Chaudhary, and other staff arrived at the scene. Tension prevailed in the area for some time. The police conducted a panchnama and then sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, there has been a surge in discussions about frequent incidents of murder in the Nashik Road area and its suburbs. Questions are being raised about whether the police are losing control. Relatives of the deceased Armaan are demanding the arrest of the accused.

Groom to be duped off ₹5 lakh

It has come to light that two relatives of the bride cheated the groom of five lakh rupees by pretending to secure a government job.

According to information provided by the police, Rohit, son of Lalita Mathias Ekka (Residence: Lalita Niwas, Ayodhyanagari, Amritdham), was getting married and the relatives of the bride had come to visit the plaintiff Ekka's house. At that time, the accused Vijay Baburao Kakade and Samuel Vijay Kakade (both residing at Zopadi Canteen, Near Makasare Gymnasium, Sawedi, Dist. Ahmednagar), along with the girl's relatives, visited the plaintiff Ekka's house. During this visit, Kakade introduced himself to the prospective groom, Rohit.

Knowing that Rohit was a well-educated unemployed individual, the Kakade duo misled him by promising to help him secure a job at MSEDCL or the Postal services. On December 6, 2019, at around 2:30 pm, the Kakade duo coerced Rohit Ekka into transferring three lakh rupees from his account and two lakh rupees from the bank account of Lalita Ekka's husband into the bank account of accused Vijay Kakade. However, even after several days, Rohit did not receive the promised job. When Ekka inquired about the matter, the accused Kakade provided vague answers and refused to return the money.

Realising that they had been financially cheated, Ekka filed a fraud complaint against both Vijay Kakade and Samuel Kakade at the Panchavati Police Station. Police Sub-Inspector Deore is currently conducting further investigation into the matter.