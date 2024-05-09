Fact Check: Did Pune Civic Body Launch 'Kabza-E-Mazar' Campaign? Read Here |

The Pune Municipal Corporation has clarified that it did not launch any campaign to remove alleged illegal mazars in Pune under the Smart City Mission.

The civic body issued a clarification after fake screenshots of the purported campaign went viral on social media.

The screenshots suggested that PMC had launched a 'Kabza-E-Mazar' Campaign to remove alleged illegal mazars in the city. The post with photos of the mazars from the city read, "Do you also have such illegal mazars in your area? What are you waiting for? Click a picture and participate."