 Fact Check: Did Pune Civic Body Launch 'Kabza-E-Mazar' Campaign? Read Here
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFact Check: Did Pune Civic Body Launch 'Kabza-E-Mazar' Campaign? Read Here

Fact Check: Did Pune Civic Body Launch 'Kabza-E-Mazar' Campaign? Read Here

The civic body issued a clarification after fake screenshots of the purported campaign went viral on social media.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Fact Check: Did Pune Civic Body Launch 'Kabza-E-Mazar' Campaign? Read Here |

The Pune Municipal Corporation has clarified that it did not launch any campaign to remove alleged illegal mazars in Pune under the Smart City Mission.

The civic body issued a clarification after fake screenshots of the purported campaign went viral on social media.

The screenshots suggested that PMC had launched a 'Kabza-E-Mazar' Campaign to remove alleged illegal mazars in the city. The post with photos of the mazars from the city read, "Do you also have such illegal mazars in your area? What are you waiting for? Click a picture and participate."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Archaeology Department Officials Nabbed For Accepting ₹1.5 Lakh Bribe

Nashik: Archaeology Department Officials Nabbed For Accepting ₹1.5 Lakh Bribe

Constituency Watch: Amid Maratha Angst, BJP’s Central Minister Grapples With Old Congress Foe in...

Constituency Watch: Amid Maratha Angst, BJP’s Central Minister Grapples With Old Congress Foe in...

Nashik: NMC Aims To Plug Water Leakages With SCADA Technology

Nashik: NMC Aims To Plug Water Leakages With SCADA Technology

Fact Check: Did Pune Civic Body Launch 'Kabza-E-Mazar' Campaign? Read Here

Fact Check: Did Pune Civic Body Launch 'Kabza-E-Mazar' Campaign? Read Here

Pune VIDEO: Koyta Gang Terrorises Students in Lohegaon's DY Patil Engineering Collage

Pune VIDEO: Koyta Gang Terrorises Students in Lohegaon's DY Patil Engineering Collage