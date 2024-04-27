Jalgaon: Sanjay Kandelkar's Objection to Raksha Khadse's Candidacy Dismissed During Nomination Scrutiny |

During the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Jalgaon and Raver Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday, independent candidate Sanjay Kandelkar raised an objection to the candidacy of Raksha Khadse, a member of the ruling Mahayuti and BJP leader.

Sanjay Prahlad Kandelkar raised concerns about the candidacy of Raksha Khadse, the BJP candidate for the Raver Lok Sabha Constituency, in light of the ₹137 crore fine imposed by the state government in a mineral royalty case.

Objection lacked evidence

However, Kandelkar's objection lacked documentary evidence, and there was no formal request to invalidate Khadse's application. Consequently, Kandelkar's objection was dismissed.

Khadse officially submitted her nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Raver constituency in Maharashtra on Thursday. Having won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 elections, Ms. Raksha will face off against Shriram Patil of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) this time.

The nomination papers of candidates filed in Jalgaon and Raver Lok Sabha constituencies were scrutinized on Friday. In Jalgaon constituency, the applications of 20 candidates including BJP's Smita Wagh, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Karan Pawar were valid, while the applications of 4 others were invalid. In Raver Lok Sabha constituency , 29 candidates incuding BJP's Raksha Khadse, NCP (SP) candidate Shriram Patil were valid. Monday, April 29 is the last day for withdrawal of nominations and after this the election picture of both the constituencies will be clear.