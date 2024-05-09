Pune VIDEO: Koyta Gang Launches Brutal Attack on Shopkeeper in Muhammadwadi |

Days after it appeared that the menace of the Koyta Gang had subsided in Pune, the gang has resurfaced in the city. In a viral video circulating on the internet, the gang can be seen attacking a shopkeeper in Muhammadwadi.

According to reports, the incident occurred on May 5 at 8:44 pm. The video depicts three masked individuals launching an attack on a pan shop owner and the items in the shop with koytas. They are seen ransacking the small shop while the shopkeeper shouts for help.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ajit Pawar's public warning

This is one of the largest attacks in the city since Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar issued a public warning regarding the escalating crime rates and expressed his determination to eradicate this criminal group from the city.

The attack has raised concern ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in the city. Earlier in March, in Pune's Khadakwasla area, a gang of 10-12 assailants wielding swords and machetes targeted three individuals on a bike. The harrowing scene, captured on CCTV cameras, has since circulated widely on social media, sparking shock and outrage.

The video footage revealed a chilling sequence of events as the attackers lay in wait, armed with weapons, before ambushing the unsuspecting victims upon their arrival. The assault took place on the road leading to Gorhe Budruk village, situated along Sihangad Road.

What is the Koyta gang?

This year has seen an increase in incidents involving miscreants, including minors, using koytas to terrorise and attack people. Koyta gangs have been known to brandish billhooks and instigate fear, particularly in the outskirts of Pune. In response to such incidents, Pune Police have made it mandatory for shopkeepers to maintain records of individuals purchasing koytas, including their Aadhaar card details.