New Logistics Park By Blackstone's Horizon Industrial Parks To Serve Pune's Growing Industrial Sector |

Horizon Industrial Parks, a logistics platform owned and operated by real estate conglomerate Blackstone, has announced the groundbreaking of an industrial and warehousing logistics park in Pune's Chakan.

The facility spans over 100 acres and will provide logistical solutions to e-commerce and industrial firms in the area. Its proximity to Mumbai and Pune via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, as well as the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), makes Chakan an ideal location for industrial and logistics operations.

Urvish Rambhia, Principal at Blackstone Real Estate, said, "We are thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of the logistics park in Chakan. It will be constructed as a state-of-the-art facility as part of our commitment to providing high-quality logistics assets at strategic locations. With increased use of e-commerce and substantial industrial growth, we see a strong demand for modern warehousing in India.”

This is the company’s second park in Chakan, as the company recently completed a 52-acre unit in the area. It is home to many reputed companies in various fields, including vehicle spare parts, engineering, and third-party logistics service providers.

The company also operates a 10 lakh sq ft facility in Talegaon. At the state level, the company has parks in Nashik, Nagpur, and other locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).